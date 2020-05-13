Food drive feeds thousand during the pandemic

Many food banks and organizations all work together to make sure community members receive the food they need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars by the hundreds line the parking lot of the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County for the COVID-19 emergency drive-thru food giveaway.

Boxes and bags of essential items like canned food, meat, and produce were given out by the dozens.

The collaborated effort has been feeding people for nine weeks now.

Friends of the Poor, Family to Family, the Weinburg Food Bank, Schiff's Marketplace, and the Rotary Clubs of Scranton all work together to make sure community members get what they need.

Organizers from Friends of the Poor said their mission is pure, to help those in need.

"That's what Friends of the Poor is all about, easing the burden of whatever is the need at the time," said Sister Anna Walsh, Assistant Director of Friends of the Poor. "We go where the need is and it's food now and we know that people need it and we have so many people to help us give it out to the community."

Each week the drive feeds anywhere from 800 to 1,200 families and those who are receiving the food are just grateful to be getting some assistance.

"It just helps me survive, it helps me survive because I would have a very difficult time. We always had a difficult time before this happened and now it's even worse," said Cheryl Esperance.

"I think it's great that everyone is pulling together in a time like this because now you realize, in such a bad situation with this pandemic, how many people need this extra help," said Sandra Minner.

Packing and prepping for the drive starts about three hours before giving out the food.

Organizers said it wouldn't go as smoothly as it does if it weren't for the volunteers.

"To be able to help as a community, a bigger community you know we're all connected. It's not about what church you go to, or what religion you practice or not, or what political party, it's just about people helping people," said volunteer Peter Pearson.