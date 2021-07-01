Scranton first responders get COVID-19 vaccine

A relief for many first responders in the city of Scranton - it's their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new layer of protection has arrived for the people who work to protect us every day.

Scranton firefighters and police officers started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

"It is a relief, being the first-line workers out in the public, knowing that this vaccination has come to us and that our officers can feel more at ease knowing that they can do their job more effectively," said Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka.

"It's going to be even more of a relief once we start to see a mass distribution of the vaccination, so the citizens are able to get it, and we're able to get past this pandemic, so this is the first step," said Scranton Fire Chief John Judge.

The vaccine rollout isn't just a relief for the firefighters here. It also strikes an emotional chord. Last week, the department lost one of its rookie members to COVID-19.

"You know, we're still kind of reeling from it, and we're trying to take as many precautions to keep our members as safe as possible, but just the way this disease spreads, it's scary," said Chief Judge.

So far, 72 members of the Scranton Police Department and 80 members of the fire department have received the first dose of the vaccine.

"I was vaccinated myself, and I experienced maybe a little soreness in my arm for a few days, and other than that, it was just another shot," said Chief Namiotka.

While the vaccine does offer a light at the end of the tunnel, for first responders, not much is going to change in their day-to-day.

"We're still going to follow all the protocols with social distancing, wearing our masks — the N95 masks if they know there is an exposure chance," said Chief Namiotka.

Members will receive the second dose a month after the first.