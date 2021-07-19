Scranton firefighters return home from mission in Florida

After spending two long weeks at the site of the deadly building collapse in Miami, the group of Scranton firefighters is back home.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Matt McDonald says the South Florida heat was the biggest obstacle he and his team faced when working through the pile of rubble that was once a 12-story building.

Serving as the rescue specialist for P-A Task Force 1, McDonald was one of five members of the Scranton Fire Department who made the trip down to Miami.

The number one priority for the first few days was searching for survivors of the collapse.

"We were going into it thinking, 'maybe.' It was a long shot, but there have been people who have survived and no earthquake-type situations or collapse situations for a couple of weeks, so we were hoping," said McDonald.

At a certain point though, the mission shifted. No longer primarily a search and rescue effort, the crews started focusing on recovery.

"Recovering the bodies of the victims, it was an honor to do that, to get them back to their families, to give them closure. I know that a lot of the family members said that, that it was a relief to get them back, to be able to say goodbye to them," said McDonald.

The task force left for Florida on June 30th, and just returned on Friday.

"They were long days. You almost lost track of time because you were either on the pile or you were resting and rehabbing, and then you were right back at it. So it was 14 days of nonstop back-and-forth doing that," said Chief John Judge.

Chief Judge says this is why his crews stay sharp on their training - because they never know when, or where, their skills will be needed.

"It's a calling, whether it's here in Scranton or whether it's somewhere else. It's what our responders are driven to do. It doesn't really matter where it's at."

Aside from the physical difficulty, the chief says it was emotionally taxing work as well.

"They had a shrine built down there in memory of the victims. That's tough to deal with."

The focus now is making sure all the firefighters who were there have access to mental health resources.