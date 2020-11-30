Scranton firefighters installing smoke detectors

They're trying to get free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to every city resident who needs one.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton firefighters say a fire at a double-block home on Blair Avenue was only made worse by the fact that neither unit was equipped with working smoke detectors.

"The need does surprise you, you would like to think by now most people have smoke detectors," said Scranton Deputy Chief Mark Schultz.

Deputy Chief Schultz says it only highlights the importance of an effort firefighters in the city have been working on since January.

They're trying to get free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to every city resident who needs one.

They've given out or installed about 700 units so far.

"Typically this time of year, people become more aware that they don't have them or they're not working properly because they're in the house more. With COVID, obviously, a lot of people were home more like you said," Deputy Chief Schultz.

Residents can install them themselves or a firefighter can help install a detector in your home.

Right now all of the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are being paid for with taxpayer money.

But, the Scranton Fire Department is applying for grants to be able to extend the program into next year and specifically target low-income housing.

"They helped out with a couple things with my new house," said Tracey Waiters.

Waiters just bought a new home in Scranton's Hill Section and heard about the smoke detector program through a family member.

She was surprised to hear that the detectors were available for free; she wasn't surprised at how many homes have needed them so far.

"Because, I mean, there's so many homes. The last property I just moved out of, a rental property, there was only one fire alarm in the whole entire house. So, it's good so no one gets caught in a fire, everyone's safe. They were willing to give me four of them so that helped out a lot," Waiters said.

Any city resident can take advantage of the program; you can arrange for a free smoke detector by calling 570-348-4164 extension 1 or emailing the Scranton Fire Department's fire prevention office.

