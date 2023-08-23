Scranton firefighters awarded for courage

SCRANTON, Pa. — These four Scranton Firefighters, Kyle Saldonis, Nick Azzarelli, Lieutenant Joe Chesek, and Captain Matt McDonald are always ready to run into a burning building. “You never know when there are people there you know we always treat the situation as somebody still in the structure you know we're going to try our hardest especially when we know there's definitely entrapment. We're going to risk a lot to save a lot.” said Saldonis.



Back in November, Scranton firefighters got the call for a fire on Hickory Street, and that worry of someone trapped inside became real.



“A neighbor alerted us saying, Hey, this is their car. We haven't seen them. They're not out there usually, you know. So that was a big, big help.” said Captain McDonald.



While crews battled the blaze from the outside, the search for people inside was underway.



“Lieutenant Chesek had already made his way through and found the victim besides a bed, between the bed and the wall.” Said McDonald.



The man rescued from his Hickory Street home spent about a month in the hospital being treated for his injuries.



For their heroism, the four were nominated and selected for a Spirit of Courage award. They will be among a group of other first responders who placed their own lives at risk to save another. These Scranton firefighters are honored by the award but say they were just doing their job.



“It's not something I expected, not something I ever thought that I wanted or anything of that nature. But it's just something that myself or any other member of the Scranton Fire Department would have done” said Azarelli.



The Spirit of Courage awards ceremony will be held in October at DeSales University.

