Scranton firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Possibly exposed co-workers were sent home and told to self-isolate until further notice.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A firefighter in Scranton has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Acting Chief John Judge, the department performed contract tracing and identified 23 other firefighters as possibly exposed.

Out of an abundance of caution, nine of those firefighters working today were sent home and told to self-isolate.

The department also underwent a deep cleaning.

Fire officials said that per the recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the 23 firefighters who were possibly exposed will return to work for their next scheduled shift, so long as they remain asymptomatic.

The firefighters have been told to monitor for symptoms and will be sent home immediately if they develop any.