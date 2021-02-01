Scranton firefighter laid to rest

The firefighter passed away early Tuesday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — "Scranton Fire Department firefighter Stephen Sunday, your 11 months of service to the Scranton Fire Department, your fellow firefighters, and the citizens of the city of Scranton will not be forgotten."

With a ceremonial final call and life flight lying overhead, Scranton firefighter Stephen Sunday was laid to rest at Cathedral Cemetery on the city's west side.

It was a funeral for a firefighter killed in the line of duty, something all first responders may have to experience in their careers, but this ceremony for 28-year-old Sunday feels different.

"It's scary, this is really, it's new to everybody, it's new to the fire service. It's a line of duty death that usually happens at a structure fire, and this is completely different. It's scary for everybody," said Lt. Brian Scott of the Scranton Fire Department

Stephen Sunday died this week of complications from COVID-19. Fire officials say the department has been hit hard by the virus.

The fact it claimed a 28-year-old former athlete fresh out of the fire academy has first responders shaken.

Sunday served only 11 months in the Scranton Fire Department but left a mark. His supervisors say he was born for it.

"He really wanted to be an expert in his trade as a firefighter. He wanted to know all the aspects. So, if he was working on a truck, he wanted to be an expert at truck work. If he was working on an engine, he wanted to be the best engine guy. If he was working on a rescue, he wanted to know how to do all the tech rescue stuff. He was, like I said, very motivated. He would train for the whole 24-hour shift if you let him!" said Lt. Scott.

Sunday's death is a reminder of the dangers of the pandemic. His life will serve as an example in the Scranton Fire Department.