Victims of Scranton fire salvage what they can

A fire at an apartment home in Scranton forced 16 people from their homes on Tuesday night. Newswatch 16 spoke with the victims as they sorted through what was left.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Looking for driver's licenses, important documents, wallets, and cell phones — the important things that will make the next steps for the people who lived here at this apartment home on East Gibson Street a little easier.

Scranton firefighters escorted the 16 residents inside so that they could safely look and sort through their belongings.

Fabio Lima was at work when the place caught fire Tuesday night, but his wife had to escape.

"I don't know what to do. I lost everything," Lima said. "It was very, very quick, the smoke, a lot in the apartment."

Firefighters say the building and its 11 units were destroyed. The apartments on the third floor were gutted. Fire inspectors said it would take some time to determine how the fire started, but they concentrated their investigation on the back of the building.

Many of the people who lived there are new to Scranton and new to the United States and had to use an interpreter to communicate with firefighters.

The American Red Cross has stepped in and is putting the residents here in hotel rooms for the time being.