Scranton duplex home damaged by fire

Firefighters said the home on S. Hampton Street has fire and water damage.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a double-block home in Scranton on Wednesday.

It started around 1 p.m. in the place in the 800 block of South Hampton Street.

According to Scranton fire officials, the fire started on the first floor in a kitchen area of the right side of the home. Firefighters got the fire knocked down quickly.

No one was injured in the fire. Nine people are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Scranton fire inspectors were on the scene investigating but don't believe it to be suspicious. The home has heavy damage from the fire, along with smoke and water damage.