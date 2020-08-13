Scranton dubbed a "Tree City USA"

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Arbor Day Foundation is recognizing Scranton as a "Tree City USA".
The designation goes to communities that have shown a commitment to managing and expanding their tree populations.
To celebrate, officials Thursday afternoon raised a special Tree City USA flag outside city hall.
"This is probably one of the biggest inputs of work that we have done to accomplish Tree City USA. We have done so many major projects. We've refurbished Connell Park, we've planted the downtown Scranton with trees. So many trees have been planted this year and bad ones taken down," said the city's Forester, Tony Santoli.
This now marks the 8th year that Scranton has received this honor.