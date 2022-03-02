Scranton DPW workers out in force

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke with DPW workers in Scranton about their game plan for keeping the roads safe.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you're out and about, you may see trucks with the Scranton Department of Public Works out in full force, treating roads.

"We have anywhere from 12 to 17 that will be out, and they'll be staged in each neighborhood," said Tom Preambo, Scranton DPW director of operations.

Crews are working around the clock to keep the roads and storm drains clear as weather conditions get dicey.

"We're out in service for about 10 to 12 hours attacking a storm. We can clock up on all of our trucks over 2,500 miles."

The city of Scranton has 900 tons of salt on reserve and they anticipate using half of it for this winter storm–the most they've used for this entire winter season.

They have a lot of ground to cover.

"We have 300 miles of roadways that the city is responsible to. Some are easy to get, they're accessible, some are in the higher elevations and are harder to get to," Preambo said.

This is why they have a stockpile of supplies. They're already preordering more salt for the next winter storm.

"We're very proactive, making sure those materials are readily available to fight this storm, no matter how long it takes."

The department's biggest piece of advice: simply stay off the roads.

"The best thing to do is to stay home under these kinds of conditions," Preambo added. "It allows our department, it allows our staff to effectively and safely treat the roads.

The crews have already pretreated the roads and they are on standby, ready to plow.