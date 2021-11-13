Scranton DPW hosts Thanksgiving food drive

All the items collected will be distributed through Little Sisters of the Poor.

SCRANTON, Pa. — DPW workers in Scranton are making no family goes without the traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday.

The Scranton Department of Public Works union is hosting its very first Thanksgiving food drive.

Workers and community members were encouraged to drop off all the fixings at the food drive at Nay Aug Park.

"Times are tough. It's difficult for people to make ends meet, and we don't want families to go without any food. So we figured if we could come together as a group here with the union and some of the local people and try to feed some people," said Roger Leonard, President of the Scranton DPW union.

The food drive continues next weekend in Scranton.