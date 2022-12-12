Scranton debuts new fire truck

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier.
The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday.
It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years.
The new apparatus has state of the art technology that will help keep firefighters safe and help shorten response time.
"The equipment in there is going to help with cancer reduction strategies, ionization machines that are in the trucks, better steering technology, lighting packages that are going to be able to alert people that are approaching it. Also, having a system in there that will alert drivers on their phone if as they're approaching one of our fire vehicles," said Chief John Judge, Scranton Fire Department.
The new fire truck cost the city of Scranton a little more than $700,000.
