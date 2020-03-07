Teen arrested, charged as adult for deadly Scranton shooting

Rosemarie Mistler died after the shooting last month on South Main Avenue in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have arrested a teen for the shooting death of a woman last month.

Detectives arrested Jaylin Collins 15, of Scranton, on charges related to the homicide of Rosemarie Mistler.

Mistler died after the shooting on June 11 on South Main Avenue in Scranton.

Collins was charged as an adult and is in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Scranton Police Detectives have issued arrest warrants for three other juvenile males:

Londell Wright, 17, of Scranton;

Nasir Williams, 16, of Wilkes-Barre;

Terrell Holmes, 15 of Florence, South Carolina.

They all have been charged as adults with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and other related charges.