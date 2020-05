One blood donation can save up to three lives.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a need for blood donations during this pandemic, and Wednesday brought a chance for folks here in our area to give.

In partnership with the Red Cross, the Scranton Cultural Center hosted a community blood drive in its grand ballroom.

A Red Cross representative says donation numbers in the Lackawanna County area are down due to the COVID-19 crisis, but events like this one in Scranton can help change that.