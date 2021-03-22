Scranton crash victim fondly remembered

In a matter of hours, friends had raised tens of thousands of dollars to support the victim's family.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash on the North Scranton Expressway early Sunday morning claimed the life of Patrick Purcell, 29, of Scranton, who was known to many by his nickname "Toach."

Toach's former basketball coach Al Callejas, from Holy Cross High School in Dunmore, took time to talk to us about the tragedy.

"It was kind of tough walking in this morning and looking at that," said Callejas.

Purcell was a member of a district championship team at Holy Cross and had started a coaching career himself at West Scranton High School.

Callejas says people in the basketball community in Scranton and beyond were shocked by the news this weekend.

"I heard from seven or eight kids in a matter of two to three hours. That's the only way you can get through this, being together."

Purcell is remembered as a strong competitor in athletics and an even better friend.

"I just think the fact that his work ethic, combined with his tremendous personality, and his willingness to be kind to everybody and take people under his wing. The emotion and the support is just, it's amazing."

Purcell's friends set up a GoFundMe page just hours after the crash. The $20,000 goal was surpassed a few hours after that and has since reached more than $60,000. Donations came in from hundreds of friends.

"It's no surprise to me that there's such an outpouring of concern and hope and love for his family," Callejas added.