Cars damaged, driver nabbed after chase in Scranton

The suspect also took off from the hospital with an IV in his arm.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in custody after a multi-vehicle crash and chase in Scranton.

Police said a driver slammed into a parked car on Washburn Street around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Several other nearby cars were also damaged. He was taken into custody after a foot chase.

Police said there were drugs in his vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked out and fled a second time with an IV in his arm.

Police have not released his name. He faces disorderly conduct, fleeing from police, and drug charges.