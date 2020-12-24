Last day in business for Colurso's Market

The end of the year means the end of an era for one West Scranton staple.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Pat and Charlotte Colurso opened their market and deli in West Scranton in 1982, they had no idea business would still be going strong almost four decades later.

"We kind of knew we were going to be successful in a way, but of course, you never know if people are going to walk through that door or not. But they did, and they continued for 38 years," Pat Colurso said.

Now, it's time for the couple to hang up their hats. The owners announced their retirement last month.

All week long, customers have been coming in for a final combination of shopping conversation and well wishes.

"They hate to see us go. They become friends. It was nice," Charlotte Colurso said through tears.

The slogan on the back of their shirts reads, "Once a customer, always a friend."

And that's exactly what's kept people like John Decker coming back for decades.

"As you walk through the door, 'Hey, how you doin'?' And they got your name, it's like a family," Decker said.

And it's what brought Dennis O'Hearn all the way from Minnesota to say goodbye.

"When I was going to college, I worked at the Giant Market in the produce section, and Pat was the boss," O'Hearn recalled. "Just a lot of memories, and I saw his children and grandchildren and stuff. He's a great guy."

That's what the Colursos will miss the most talking to their customers.

"We know what the kids are doing, they're in college, they got married, I mean we've seen it all through the years," Pat said.

While Pat and Charlotte are looking forward to their retirement, they both agreed it's going to be strange on Monday when they don't return here for work, for the first time in almost 40 years.

"I can't imagine it without being here," said Charlotte.

And neither can the customers who have made shopping here part of their weekly routines.