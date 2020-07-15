Scranton Co-op Farmers Market opens for season

Opening day was more important than ever for folks who were worried it could be canceled too.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The opening of the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had some additions this year — face shields, masks, and hand sanitizer. But that doesn't mean the staples weren't there, too — fresh blueberries, beautiful bunches of sunflowers, and plenty of produce.

"It's fresh stuff!" said Richard Beresovoy of Scranton.

Opening day always takes place in mid-July, but not everyone was sure it would happen this year.

Paul Brace, the market's president, says it was never a question.

"We are essential, we never closed. I told the customers you can go without actors, and sports, professional athletes, but you can't go without food," said Brace.

But it wasn't just the fresh food that brought people out this opening day.

For some, it's just not summer without the farmers market. Others just miss social interaction.

"It's great. First of all, to see all these people coming out, that makes you feel good. The weather is beautiful, how much more could you want?" said Art Mayer of Taylor.

Mayer comes to the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market every season. But supporting the nearly 30 vendors seemed more important than ever this year.

"I think coming out supports the little businesses around the area. I think it's really, really important to come out and help each other," said Mayer.