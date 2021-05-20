Scranton City Pride cleaning up downtown and neighborhoods

Organizers say community cleanups and beautification programs help combat blight and enhance the quality of life.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Covid put a temporary halt to a project to spruce up Scranton but the city pride cleanups and plantings are back.

From June 5 through June 12 volunteers will target the downtown and neighborhoods throughout the city to sweep, pick up litter, plant, paint, and more.

Representatives from three groups organizing the event gathered today for the announcement.

A past volunteer is happy the cleanup is back.

"We are really happy that this is picking up and hopefully this city pride will take over the whole community," said Cathy Wechsler of Scranton.

Organizers say these community cleanups and beautification programs help combat blight and enhance the quality of life for residents and people who visit the Electric City.