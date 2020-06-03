Scranton City Council member resigns

Pat Rogan announced he will be moving out of Scranton to the Clarks Summit Area to raise his family.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton City Council member has decided to resign.

Rogan says his wife is expecting another child and they would like their children to attend the same school district where Mrs. Rogan teaches.