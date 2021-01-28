Scranton City Council contemplating renaming a street after President Biden

The idea was brought up by Council President Bill Gaughan as a way to honor Biden.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Wyoming Avenue is one of the more well-known and well-traveled streets in the city that runs through the downtown and into the city's Green Ridge section.



Scranton City Council is weighing the idea of renaming Wyoming Avenue or another prominent city street after the 46th president as a way to honor the Scranton native.

Biden spent his childhood living on North Washington Avenue in the Green Ridge section.



The idea was brought up by Council President Bill Gaughan as a way to honor Biden.

“He has really turned the attention of this nation and the whole entire world on Scranton and it's been really tremendously positive for us,” said Gaughan.

Council is expected to take the first vote at its meeting on February 2 and a second and final vote at its meeting on February 9 to approve creating a committee that will look into the feasibility of renaming a street after Biden.

Gaughan says the committee will be looking at a number of factors, including public input.



“What it entails with the post office and if there's any additional costs that the business owners and the residents of Scranton who live on Wyoming Avenue,” said Gaughan.



People who live and work on Wyoming Avenue how they felt the name of the street and nearly all of them said they prefer to keep it as Wyoming Avenue.



Other Scranton residents agreed.



“Then they have to go on to changing it on Google maps for when they family coming over and why change something that's already is. I mean, I'm glad he's from here but put something else after him,” said Marissa Ruddy.



“I mean, if they're against it, their opinion should count obviously. I mean, I wouldn't want to have to change my address because of that,” said Kyle Murain.



Due to the pandemic, council meetings are being held virtually.

This information can be found on Scranton City Council’s page on the city’s website:

Scranton City Council holds their regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The Council will hold a caucus at 5:45 p.m.

In order to comply with Mayor Cognetti’s Emergency Proclamation which restricted public access to City Hall, the meetings will be live-streamed as well as posted on ECTV’s Youtube Channel.

Residents may send their comments/questions in writing to be included on the official record by emailing the City Clerk, Lori Reed, at lreed@scrantonpa.gov or by U.S. mail at Scranton Municipal Building, 340 N. Washington Ave., Scranton PA 18503, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, no later than 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.