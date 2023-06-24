Scranton celebrates World Refugee Day

People around the world took part in a celebration of cultures for World Refugee Day and so did many in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Several community groups and the Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton came together to host a celebration at Nay Aug Park in the city.

World Refugee Day is an annual international day designed by the United Nations

This year's theme is 'Hope Away from Home,' which focuses on the power of inclusion and solutions for refugees.

Those who took part say the day helps people learn and reflect on their own culture.

"It brings us all together to share some experiences and ideas. So I mean, it's been a lot. We've pushed through a lot. I just feel good because it reminds me of where I'm coming from," said Heritier Dunia, Congo.

About 100 people came out to share their cultures through song, dance, and food.