Scranton businesses receive microgrants

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants.
The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas.
"The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are you're not able to use that for working capital. So it's not super restricted in that way which is great and can help these businesses really use it for what they need it for to get going on starting a business here in Scranton," said Mayor Paige Cognetti, Scranton.
The businesses received $2,500 to $5,000 dollars to help them get started.
