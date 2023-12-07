Business in Scranton gets a facelift

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows how other businesses can still apply for grant money to make renovations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The outside of Central Station Marketplace and Antiques in Lackawanna County has a fresh new look.

Store owners Mary and Ed Beck were able to make these improvements thanks to money from the city's facade improvement program.

"I wanted the outside of the store to be as pretty as the inside. We can't thank them enough. It's a beautiful job. I love pulling up every day. I just love it," Mary said.

The city allocated $500,000 of its more than $68 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding for the Facade Program.

Applicants can get up to $10,000 for one business or $20,000 for multiple.

"These funds came directly to the city of Scranton from the federal government. The President trusted us to have these funds and know what type of programs we needed for our city, and this is the result," Mayor Paige Cognetti said.

Mary says she had her concerns when starting the application process, but her fears quickly faded.

"They helped me every step of the way. We got a contractor, they helped us with that, they helped us with our bank. Tim is our contractor, and he is wonderful," she explained.

Other businesses in the neighborhood noticed the progress, including Fratelli's Restaurant next door and National Pastry Shop across the street.

Both business owners have also started the application process to make improvements of their own.

"Whatever we can to the outside of the building. We're talking to designers now to see what we can do. We want people to drive by and feel proud of the area," said Catherine Fox of the Pastry Shop.

The applications for the facade improvement program are open until September 20.