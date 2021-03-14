Scranton bunny breakfast returns

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Families joined the Easter Bunny for breakfast on Sunday morning in Scranton.

The Green Ridge Club has hosted this event for more than a decade. Organizers canceled it last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers were excited to bring it back and made some changes to keep everything COVID-19 safe.

Families took photos with the Easter Bunny socially-distance style.

"It's a beautiful day out, the kids really enjoyed themselves. Breakfast was very good, and the bunny was adorable," said Wendy Rhodes of Spring Brook Township.