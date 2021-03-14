Scranton bunny breakfast returns

SCRANTON, Pa. — Families joined the Easter Bunny for breakfast on Sunday morning in Scranton.
The Green Ridge Club has hosted this event for more than a decade. Organizers canceled it last year due to the pandemic.
Organizers were excited to bring it back and made some changes to keep everything COVID-19 safe.
Families took photos with the Easter Bunny socially-distance style.
"It's a beautiful day out, the kids really enjoyed themselves. Breakfast was very good, and the bunny was adorable," said Wendy Rhodes of Spring Brook Township.
The Green Ridge Club limited ticket sales and prioritized families who had their reservations canceled last year.