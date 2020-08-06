Scranton buildings to be lit in remembrance

Several buildings in the city will light up Monday night in honor of George Floyd.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At 8 o'clock Monday night, both Scranton and West Scranton High Schools are turning on lights in the colors of crimson and gold.

The University of Scranton will also be among several buildings in Scranton to be lit in the colors of crimson and gold.

It's all to honor George Floyd who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Those are the colors of the high school Floyd attended.

It comes the day Floyd's family held a memorial service in his hometown of Houston.

Also Monday, the officer being held for his death was arraigned on second and third-degree murder and manslaughter charges and is being held on more than one million dollars.

Scranton School Board president Katie Gilmartin says they made the decision to be involved after a request from Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

"Let us know that the mayor of Houston had reached out to the mayors across the country, asking that the city halls be lit in crimson and gold, the colors of Mr. Floyd's alma mater. And I think what made her think of it was those colors of Scranton high school so that probably put the school district in her mind and she reached and we, of course, were happy to oblige," said Gilmartin.