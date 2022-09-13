Scranton bringing health services 'to your doorstep'

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains the services delivered to neighborhoods in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — City officials in Scranton have coordinated a series of events to bring wellness to the community.

A tent was set up in the parking area at the Valley View Terrace apartments in Scranton. It's all a part of the city's Wellness At Your Doorstep program.

Chanel Mayo lives in the apartment complex and took advantage of having easy access to health professionals.

"I just had gastric bypass and checking the pressure and living a daily life, and all this will help us out here."

Every week through the end of October, the program will be held at different locations to bring necessary services to city residents.

"We have COVID vaccines, COVID test kits, Narcan kits, and there is the children's hunger outreach project who will have weekend food bags for children," said Rachna Saxena, Scranton's public health coordinator.

The Scranton Fire Department will also be out at these wellness events to help people register to get free smoke detectors.

"We don't see a lot of fairs over here where I live now, so I'm glad that this is happening over here," Mayo said.

City officials say transportation is often a reason that people can't get the help they need. Sadie Willis says that's exactly why she made it a point to be at this event.

"It means I don't have to travel. I don't have to wait for the bus. Unfortunately, I'm not driving right now, so it's beautiful. Even though I take care of my health on a regular basis but for this to come to me, it's wonderful."

Here is a remaining schedule of Wellness At Your Doorstep's activities:

Bangor Heights, Sept 20, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Washington Apts. Sept 27, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Properties Oct 4, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Adams Avenue, Oct 11, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Jackson Heights and Terrace, Oct 18, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Amos Towers, Oct 25, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.