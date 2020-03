The masks are made out of cotton and flannel.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The owners of a bridal store are doing what they can to help out with the mask shortage medical professionals are facing.

Kelsey Kerstetter and Cindy Fisch own Tunis Bridal along Birney Avenue and they spent the day making over 100 masks for local nurses and nursing homes.

