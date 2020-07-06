Scranton Boscov's opens for business

Boscov's at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton it's the only store that's currently allowed to reopen, and there are some restrictions for shoppers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers were excited Saturday morning as they patiently waited for the doors of Boscov's in Scranton to finally open back up.

Today is the first day of in-person retail shopping at the department store since it closed back in March.

After months of being in isolation, Store manager Steve Vituszynski says it feels great, to be back.

"We welcomed most of our co-workers back as of this morning, we welcomed a big crowd of people as we went to open {--L3 HEADLINE --}the doors, there was a big line. Kinda felt like black Friday out there today which was exciting to see you.

While things may look and feel slightly different when it comes to shopping, customers believe it's a step in the right direction.

"I think we're all pretty grateful to have a taste of normal back, so it's been hard to be home every day and you know now that school is finished and everything there's not as much to do so it was all getting a little stir crazy so it's good to get out and about," said customer, Gwendolyn Philmeck.

Like many businesses these days, Boscov's has implemented new traffic patterns at each check-out counter, as well as ensuring all customers are wearing masks when they come into the store. People we spoke with say they're okay with the new protocols in place.

"If there comes down to a choice wear a mask and you can shop and get services, or we all have to stay at home and do everything online I think it's a fair concession," said customer Andrea Morrisard.

" We hoped to think of everything we possibly could to make our co-workers and our customers remain safe while we are able to remain open and do business," said Vituszynski.

Don't worry if you forget your mask at home, the store is selling masks for a dollar. All those proceeds will be donated to local first responders.