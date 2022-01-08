First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission

It's the first of its kind in the Scranton area, organizers say. One of the organizers' 11-year-old son has a passion for feeding the homeless.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend.

Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars, and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough.

"I was like, wow, we're really missing a big advantage of a family event full of bikes and cars, and helping the community," Montes said.

Simply showing off or admiring a motorcycle this weekend could help someone down on their luck.

The first-ever Scranton Bike Weekend will support the Keystone Mission, which helps the homeless and hungry in our area.

The idea stemmed from a passion of Janiece's 11-year-old son, C.J.

"My son loves feeding the homeless. He's always looking to find a way to help them. At such a young age, to start wanting to help the homeless was very heart-touching, so the fact that I organize events, it was just a no-brainer," Montes said.

Co-organizer Jay Veety says there's clearly an appetite for an event like this in the area.

"It's been a little overwhelming to say the least. I didn't expect to turn out like this. I thought it was gonna be a small event, and it has just grown and grown and grown. A ton of people have reached out," Veety said.

There's room for hundreds of bikes in the Viewmont Mall parking lot, and organizers want this place to be roaring.

But it's not just for riders or enthusiasts. There will be live music all weekend long, more than 50 vendors selling food and drink, a bounce house for the kids, and axe throwing.

"There will be a section for the customers to come out and put their lawn chairs up and relax in between the food and the beer tent, so they can enjoy the live bands, who all donated their time to us," Montes said.

The event is free to the public. Money will be raised through donations, registration and vendor fees, and T-shirt sales.

Scranton Bike Weekend takes place Friday through Sunday.