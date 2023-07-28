Scranton Bike Weekend in high gear

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us how these bikers are riding for a reason.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People in Lackawanna County are revving their engines. Day one of the Scranton Bike Weekend kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday.

Jay Veety's favorite way of giving back to the community is on the back of his motorcycle.

"People don't realize, actually, what the bikers are about, and what we support, and things of that nature. I just think people get the wrong idea, so we're out here showing them what we actually do."

Scranton Bike Weekend will transform the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City into a motorcycle paradise, allowing people to get a closeup of what the motorcycle community is really about.

"I think people are a little bit mistaken by the biking community. They support our community in multiple different ways. They give back all the time, so this was a way to give back to them and tie our local businesses and our vets together," said Janiece Montes, the event coordinator.

A portion of the proceeds from the Scranton Bike Weekend is going back into the community to support local veterans who've come back to their hometowns.

"There's a lot of local veterans that ride and a lot of veterans that can't ride any longer, so there will be veterans here this weekend, and they've done a lot. I mean, they made this what it actually is," Veety said.

While planning the Scranton Bike Weekend, Veety and Montes thought about their own families.

"My grandfather is a veteran. Jay has veterans in his family as well, so it was a way to give back to our local vets and give them something they can come out and enjoy," Montes said.

Scranton Bike Weekend runs through Sunday at the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City.