Scranton Bike Weekend benefits veterans

Day two of Scranton Bike Weekend kicked off Saturday at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People in Lackawanna County are revving their engines for the annual Scranton Bike Weekend.

Scranton Bike Weekend fills the Circle Drive-In movie theater in Dickson City with motorcycles and shows people what the community is all about.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Veterans Funds.

"They wanna show off their bikes, there's cash prizes they can win, and a lot of them were veterans themselves, so it was a great opportunity to bring them all together," said Janiece Montes, Scranton Bike Weekend organizer.

Scranton Bike Weekend continues Sunday at the Circle Drive-In in Lackawanna County.