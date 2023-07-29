Scranton Bike Weekend benefits veterans

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People in Lackawanna County are revving their engines for the annual Scranton Bike Weekend.
Scranton Bike Weekend fills the Circle Drive-In movie theater in Dickson City with motorcycles and shows people what the community is all about.
A portion of the proceeds go to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Veterans Funds.
"They wanna show off their bikes, there's cash prizes they can win, and a lot of them were veterans themselves, so it was a great opportunity to bring them all together," said Janiece Montes, Scranton Bike Weekend organizer.
Scranton Bike Weekend continues Sunday at the Circle Drive-In in Lackawanna County.
