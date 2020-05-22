Scranton bars serving up signature cocktails to-go style

Business owners say the new law gives them the perfect opportunity to move some product that's been sitting on the shelves, make some more money, and stay alive.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You may not be able to go inside a crowded bar and ask your favorite bartender to mix up your usual Friday night drink, but now, we're one step closer to getting that experience.

Backyard Ale House started serving up its signature cocktails to-go style, as soon as Pennsylvania announced it was legal to do so.

"It's very important for us to stay relevant with our customers through social media, and this is one more outlet we can keep connecting with our customers and they can get the cocktails and drinks and try to give them as much of the experience that they're missing from the Backyard Ale House and other local businesses," said owner Patrick Nasser.

"I would definitely do it! I think it's a great idea!" said Alexis Koczwara of Scranton.

On Thursday, Governor Wolf signed legislation into law that allows licensed businesses to sell mixed drinks to go.

The law applies to bars, hotels, and restaurants, that have lost more than 25% of average monthly sales during the pandemic.

Cooper's Seafood House owner, Jack Cooper, says he can't make the drinks fast enough.

"So this morning we come in, I made five gallons, that sold out at about 5 after 11 a.m. I've since made over 35 gallons. It's crazy!"

Customers can call ahead to place their orders. The drinks have to be sealed and placed in a part of the car that's not occupied by a driver or passenger.

Here at Cooper's, strawberry daiquiris, mojitos, and watermelon iced teas are available in 32-and 64-ounce containers.