Scranton auctioning off old city vehicles

The mayor hopes the auction can be an additional revenue source.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the back row of Scranton's DPW lot on West Poplar Street in the city, there's a garbage truck graveyard filled with flat tires and out-of-date registration stickers.

But, city officials saw an opportunity there—a new source of revenue for the city.

"We've been able to, in the last ten months, really dig into the assets that the City of Scranton has and figure out what it is that we don't need anymore, try to sell those items to actually get some items back to the city," Mayor Paige Cognetti said.

Cognetti explained that starting this week, decommissioned DPW vehicles like these will be up for online auction.

The oldest vehicle up for auction is this garbage truck purchased during Mayor Jim McNulty's administration.

Though some of the trucks haven't moved in more than a decade, there is a market for them. Some smaller cities and towns can save money by fixing up one of the trucks instead of buying new ones.

If Scranton can make even a little money from the auction, the mayor told Newswatch 16 that's a win.

"We're really excited for the process, and this will be the beginning of many of these types of asset sales. Every single dollar counts in Scranton, we want to make sure that that's clear, and we're excited about that," Cognetti added.