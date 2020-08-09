Police arrest armed robbery suspect in Scranton

The holdup happened on Wyoming Avenue on Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police have arrested a man who allegedly tied up a worker during a robbery.

Officers say Albert Loch, 38, of Scranton, held up the Sunoco gas station on Wyoming Avenue on Monday.

According to arrest papers, Loch tied the store clerk up with shoelaces, showed a knife, and got away with about $600.

Witnesses identified Loch. Police then got his cell phone number and called it. Loch answered, but never said anything and did not hang up.

Scranton police were able to track him to the Red Carpet Inn and that's where they arrested him.