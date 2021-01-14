Police release video of Scranton armed robbery

Security camera video and images show the robbery last month, including a distictive tattoo on one of the robbers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police detectives are trying to find two people involved in an armed robbery in Scranton last month.

The robbery happened at the E-Fuel Gas Station at 801 Pittston Avenue on December 23.

Authorities released security camera video of the incident.

Investigators said both suspects appeared to have wet paint on their clothing and may have been working in the area just before the robbery.

Detectives noted a distinctive tattoo on the left hand of one of the suspects as he reached into the cash register and stole money during the robbery.