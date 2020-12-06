Scranton announces new initiative to help small businesses during pandemic

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti has announced the city's new initiative and website to help small businesses and job seekers thrive following the pandemic.
It's called ScrantonWorks.org.
Mayor Cognetti told Newswatch 16, "It’ll be a place to go to get information for reopening, for relief for your business. This week, we are rolling out a grant program for businesses. We’ll be giving out 110 grants to help them mitigate COVID, really help them get that extra furniture they might need to go outside, get that extra sanitizing stands and they can also spend that money on rent relief, things like that."
This program also includes resources to navigate unemployment,