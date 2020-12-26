Scranton announces new COVID-19 website

The website contains information specific to the Electric City.

The City of Scranton announced a new website with COVID-19 information specific to the Electric City on Saturday.

Visitors to the site can find updated COVID-19 data and data context for the City of Scranton.

Additionally, visitors can find guidance for residents, information on the current COVID-19-related restrictions, guidance for businesses and schools, testing information, and resources for support.

Officials plan to add any information on vaccine distribution once it becomes available.