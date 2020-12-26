Scranton announces new COVID-19 website

The City of Scranton announced a new website with COVID-19 information specific to the Electric City on Saturday.
Visitors to the site can find updated COVID-19 data and data context for the City of Scranton.
Additionally, visitors can find guidance for residents, information on the current COVID-19-related restrictions, guidance for businesses and schools, testing information, and resources for support.
Officials plan to add any information on vaccine distribution once it becomes available.
You can visit the page here.