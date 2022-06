The Scrantastic Spectacular firework display is returning after a three-year COVID hiatus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After a three-year hiatus, the Scrantastic Spectacular is back!

Courthouse Square in Scranton will come alive on the afternoon of July 3rd for the Scrantastic Spectacular.

There will be food, music, and games, plus the spectacular fireworks display.

If you want to join in on the fun, vendors and musicians are needed for the event on July 3rd in Scranton.