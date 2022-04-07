Scrantastic spectacular celebration returns

The celebration hasn't been back to the Electric City since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Live music, games, and food, were on full display on courthouse square in Scranton for the Scrantastic Spectacular 4th of July celebration.

"Oh it's great everybody's having a good time, enjoying the beautiful weather," said Jason McGrath.

"It's fun interactive we actually went to the RailRiders game today so we came from there and we're here to spend time with family," said Joshua Fotts, Browndale.

While many used this as a chance to celebrate and connect with the community, small businesses jumped at the chance to spread the word about their services.

"Have a great day. It's amazing. I mean, we've been in business for a little under four years now. We're opening up a new showroom in Pittston. It's gonna be a grand release in the next two or three weeks," said Dan Gushanas, Perfect Storm Renovations.

Carleen Hartman has been serving Jamaican jerk chicken at this event for the last three years and she says it's not your typical 4th of July fair, "People love it, they love the change you know it's spicy it's hot so it goes with the weather."

Folks said it was perfect for this 4th of July celebration along with, "Playing games getting some food something to drink," said McGrath.

The event concluded with a fireworks celebration in Scranton.