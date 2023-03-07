Scrantastic Spectacular celebration returns

Courthouse Square was packed Monday night as fireworks lit in the sky over the Electric City, offering family and friends an opportunity to come together.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sidewalks of Courthouse Square in Scranton were filled with friends and families for the Scrantastic Spectacular.

"It's just wonderful. It's absolutely wonderful to see people coming out having a wonderful time," said Paulette Okun, Clarks Summit.

For more than a decade, Paulette Okun and her family have come to the party downtown as their way to come together and celebrate our country's freedom, "It's very important, and everybody has to realize that July Fourth and everything else, we have to be so happy that we are here and we'll be able to enjoy such a nice event."

Along the streets were lines for all kinds of delicious food, bounce houses, and even some flavor-filled ice.

Entertainment was covered by a number of local bands and even the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

But if there was one thing people were looking forward to, it was what would happen when the sun went down.

The fireworks brought all ages to the courthouse lawn and even gave two friends, Ryan Maskal and Brennan Snyder, a chance to reconnect.

"He just got back from Florida, and this is our first time hanging out in a while, so I'm just happy to be with him," said Ryan Maskal, Scranton.

"Honestly, it's great. I just saw some friends over there, we are meeting new people, we are starting to see people that we know, and like he said, I haven't seen him in a while, haven't seen him in like three or four weeks, so it's cool hanging out with him," said Brennan Snyder, Scranton.