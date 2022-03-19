Scouts attend Merit Badge program at Johnson College

SCRANTON, Pa. — Johnson College hosted a special program for scouts Saturday for the first time.
Merit Badge College is a special advancement program for all Northeastern Pennsylvania Scouts above a certain rank.
Scouts enroll in classes, including Electronics, Chemistry, Veterinary Medicine, and many more.
These classes were taught by Johnson College staff or Scout leaders with experience in those areas.
"It's really about a whole well-rounded person. So there's everything from citizenship, to personal finance to lots of hands-on trades. Everything to do with any kind of career you could ever imagine there's a badge for. Some of it's career-based. Some of its career exploration, but a lot of it is just life skills," said David Srebro, Program Director.
Merit Badge College also affords opportunities to meet other Scouts and adults throughout the area, and see what a college experience here could look like.
