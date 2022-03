Scott was invited to celebrate Read Across America with fifth-grade students in Moosic on Friday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Read Across America Week wraps up Friday and Scott Schaeffer got in on the fun.

Scott read "The Lorax" to fifth-grade students at Riverside East Elementary in Moosic Friday.

About 50 kids gathered in the gym to take in the impossible to read Dr. Seuss's classic.