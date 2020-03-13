Schools shutting down in response to COVID-19

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Due to coronavirus concerns, school districts in Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties will close for a week starting Monday, March 16 because of the coronavirus, according to officials with NEIU 19.
The 20 districts in the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit 19 are Abington Heights, Blue Ridge, Carbondale Area, Dunmore, Elk Lake, Forest City Regional, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Montrose Area, Mountain View, North Pocono, Old Forge, Riverside, Scranton, Susquehanna Community, Valley View, Wallenpaupack Area, Wayne Highlands, and Western Wayne.