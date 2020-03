As college and universities close down amidst fears of coronavirus, younger students are feeling the effects too.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There's an early dismissal in the Riverside School District on Friday, March 13, as administrators try to figure out their next steps.

They say they need to firm up plans in case they need to shut down schools here. They're not the only ones.

Sports practices and events, as well as other extracurricular activities, have already been suspended in districts all over our region and the state.