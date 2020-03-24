School directors move to clear the air at Northeast Intermediate

School board members met by video Monday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The statewide extended break from school gives more time to clear the air at Northeast Intermediate in Scranton.

The school on Adams Avenue has been closed for weeks because of asbestos in the air.

At a meeting Monday night, school directors agreed on a way to get clean air in to the auditorium.

"To get pristine air would be cleaning and abating and redo the direct ductwork to each ventilation system in the auditorium, to get clean, good air for the children and the employees," Sean McAndrew said.

"It clears the questionable material, certainly from a safety and environmentally appropriate standpoint, getting any junk out of the basement is certainly a good move Katie Gilmartin said.