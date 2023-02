Students in the Riverside Junior/Senior High School were taken from the building Thursday morning.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A Lackawanna County high school was evacuated Thursday morning after reports of a strong odor.

Emergency crews were called to the Riverside Junior/Senior High School in Taylor around 9 a.m.

Officials say the strong smell was caused by a broken sewer cap at the school.

It is being replaced, and students were allowed back in the building.