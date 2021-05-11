Dad learning to drive school bus to help with shortage

School districts in our area continue to struggle with a shortage of bus drivers. One parent in Lackawanna County has decided to take matters into his own hands.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Jim McVety usually works from his home in Clarks Summit as a consultant but is trying to add a much different skill to his resume.

"Buses can hold upwards of 81 kids, which would be a big step up from the typical three that I drive on any given day."

McVety has three kids in the Abington Heights School District. He says a shortage of school bus drivers is not a new problem, but he's noticed it's been worse this year.

"In the last two days, we've had, I think, maybe four or five different routes canceled. That equates to hundreds of kids who don't have reliable access to transportation to and from school."

So he's trying to get behind the wheel himself.

McVety is working on getting his commercial driver's license so he can help fill in as a driver when needed.

"I think for me, it was more about just finding ways to give back to the community and to the school district that I love. I do happen to have the means and a flexible schedule."

Before he's even completed his first route, McVety says he's already gained a newfound respect for school bus drivers and is looking forward to joining the ranks.

"For a lot of families, the bus driver is the only person they interact with representing the school. And it really amazes me that we don't do more to honor and respect all the work that they've been doing here to date, and I think we should all try and lean in and support them and support our communities however we can. If that means getting behind the wheel, then come join me; it's a fun ride."

McVety is set to take his permit exam next week and then complete at least 15 hours of training. He hopes to be driving a route within a month.