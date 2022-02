Frank Scavo is now behind bars for his part in the January 6 Capitol riot.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man from Old Forge who pleaded guilty to being part of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is now behind bars.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Frank Scavo is now in a federal prison in New Jersey.

He asked to delay the start of his two-month sentence due to a recent surgery.

Scavo led a trip to Washington D.C. on the day of the protests and riot at the capitol.